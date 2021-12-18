Box: Parkway West 59, Francis Howell Central 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|13
|9
|8
|32
|Parkway West
|24
|8
|12
|15
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-4
|0-1
|247/41
|318/53
|Parkway West
|6-0
|1-0
|394/66
|303/50
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-14
|0
|3-4
|1
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-2
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|31
|11-14
|3-4
|0
|3
|Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|18
|7-8
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Brian Campbell (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|0
