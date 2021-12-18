 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 59, Francis Howell Central 32
Box: Parkway West 59, Francis Howell Central 32

1234Final
Francis Howell Central2139832
Parkway West248121559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-40-1247/41318/53
Parkway West6-01-0394/66303/50
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)156-1403-41
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)92-21-42-21
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)63-30-100
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)10-10-11-20
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)10-201-22
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)3111-143-403
Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)187-81-11-20
Brian Campbell (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)105-60-100
