 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway West 60, Eureka 45
0 comments

Box: Parkway West 60, Eureka 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway West219141660
Eureka106111845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West11-11-0773/64630/52
Eureka8-41-0714/60591/49
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)14602-21
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)14413-62
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)13601-20
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)13601-10
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)63004
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)135101
Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)7112-21
Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)7301-22
Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)6300-13
Carter Luft (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)42000
Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)21002
Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)21001
Gavin Bartley (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)2100-11
Cole Olivio (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News