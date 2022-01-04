Box: Parkway West 60, Eureka 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|21
|9
|14
|16
|60
|Eureka
|10
|6
|11
|18
|45
-
Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship
-
Webster Groves holds off De Smet in overtime
-
MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Kramer reaches milestone as SLUH bests Lift for Life
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|11-1
|1-0
|773/64
|630/52
|Eureka
|8-4
|1-0
|714/60
|591/49
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-6
|2
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Carter Luft (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gavin Bartley (#35, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Cole Olivio (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.