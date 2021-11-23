Box: Parkway West 60, Parkway North 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|13
|19
|21
|7
|60
|Parkway North
|10
|11
|10
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|1-0
|0-0
|60/60
|42/42
|Parkway North
|0-1
|0-0
|42/42
|60/60
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-9
|2
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell Harms (#50, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|2
|Donovan Sawyer (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Darric Smith (#32, 6-3, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Eli Hohenkirk (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
