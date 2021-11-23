 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 60, Parkway North 42
Box: Parkway West 60, Parkway North 42

1234Final
Parkway West131921760
Parkway North1011101142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West1-00-060/6042/42
Parkway North0-10-042/4260/60
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)19614-92
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)114102
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)114101
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)9401-22
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)5201-22
Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)30100
Mitchell Harms (#50, 6-4, F, Jr.)21000
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)18333-42
Donovan Sawyer (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)8302-20
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)51100
Darric Smith (#32, 6-3, F, So.)42004
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)30105
Eli Hohenkirk (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)30102
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)1001-20
