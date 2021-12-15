Box: Parkway West 63, Clayton 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|12
|9
|16
|17
|54
|Parkway West
|19
|15
|12
|17
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|2-4
|0-0
|319/53
|341/57
|Parkway West
|5-0
|1-0
|335/56
|271/45
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|3
|DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-4
|3
|Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-9
|0
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|2
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|2
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.