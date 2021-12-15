 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 63, Clayton 54
Box: Parkway West 63, Clayton 54

1234Final
Clayton129161754
Parkway West1915121763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton2-40-0319/53341/57
Parkway West5-01-0335/56271/45
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)17514-43
DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)16702-43
Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)162402
Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)30100
Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)21001
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)16226-90
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)15701-22
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)13503-42
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)12502-32
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)7301-21
