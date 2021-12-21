Box: Parkway West 65, Francis Howell North 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|19
|19
|12
|15
|65
|Francis Howell North
|13
|10
|8
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|7-0
|1-0
|459/66
|348/50
|Francis Howell North
|1-8
|1-1
|395/56
|523/75
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andre Johnson (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-2
|1
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
