 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Parkway West 65, Francis Howell North 45
0 comments

Box: Parkway West 65, Francis Howell North 45

  • 0
1234Final
Parkway West1919121565
Francis Howell North131081445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West7-01-0459/66348/50
Francis Howell North1-81-1395/56523/75
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)17801-12
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)126000
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)123200
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)90303
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)63000
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)42001
Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)30100
Andre Johnson (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)21001
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)17612-21
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)90301
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)7203-30
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)7301-10
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)5012-32
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News