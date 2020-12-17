Box: Parkway West 65, Holt 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Parkway West
|7
|19
|18
|10
|11
|65
|Holt
|10
|16
|13
|15
|5
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|4-1
|0-1
|327/65
|274/55
|Holt
|3-4
|0-0
|408/82
|404/81
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|20
|4
|1
|9-12
|0
|Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|2
|Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
