Box: Parkway West 65, Holt 59
Box: Parkway West 65, Holt 59

12345Final
Parkway West71918101165
Holt10161315559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West4-10-1327/65274/55
Holt3-40-0408/82404/81
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)20419-120
Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)120402
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)9212-42
Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)9401-42
Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)63002
Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)4102-21
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)2100-24
Sam Smout (#34, 6-5, C, Jr.)21000
Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)1001-20
Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
