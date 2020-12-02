Box: Parkway West 66, Parkway North 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|17
|6
|24
|19
|66
|Parkway North
|18
|14
|10
|12
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|1-0
|0-0
|66/66
|54/54
|Parkway North
|1-1
|0-0
|121/121
|95/95
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-3
|1
|Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|14
|3
|1
|5-9
|2
|Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|14
|0
|4
|2-2
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0-2
|3
|Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|5
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|1
