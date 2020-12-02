 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 66, Parkway North 54
Box: Parkway West 66, Parkway North 54

1234Final
Parkway West176241966
Parkway North1814101254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West1-00-066/6654/54
Parkway North1-10-0121/12195/95
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)19432-31
Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)14315-92
Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)14042-22
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)12502-22
Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)63000
Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)1001-22
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)15610-23
Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)114102
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)72101
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)63004
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)5110-25
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)42000
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)30101
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)3101-31
