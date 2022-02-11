 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pattonville 65, Ladue 51

  • 0
1234Final
Ladue1014111651
Pattonville1120181665
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue13-93-31152/521084/49
Pattonville14-94-11317/601163/53

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)2912-171-22-40
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)197-111-12-33
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)63-10002
Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)63-500-14
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)30-11-202
Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)21-20-100
