Box: Pattonville 65, Ladue 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|10
|14
|11
|16
|51
|Pattonville
|11
|20
|18
|16
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|13-9
|3-3
|1152/52
|1084/49
|Pattonville
|14-9
|4-1
|1317/60
|1163/53
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|29
|12-17
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|7-11
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-10
|0
|0
|2
|Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-1
|4
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0