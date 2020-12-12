 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 67, Hickman 57
Box: Pattonville 67, Hickman 57

1234Final
Hickman1911141357
Pattonville251322767
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hickman1-30-0208/52223/56
Pattonville3-01-0216/54148/37
Hickman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)22624-84
Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)13412-22
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)132300
Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)93105
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)6111-23
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)4200-10
