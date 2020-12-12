Box: Pattonville 67, Hickman 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hickman
|19
|11
|14
|13
|57
|Pattonville
|25
|13
|22
|7
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hickman
|1-3
|0-0
|208/52
|223/56
|Pattonville
|3-0
|1-0
|216/54
|148/37
|Hickman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)
|22
|6
|2
|4-8
|4
|Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|2
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
