Box: Pattonville 69, Fort Zumwalt South 43
1234Final
Pattonville1824141369
Fort Zumwalt South1210111043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville4-01-0285/71193/48
Fort Zumwalt South3-11-0210/52179/45
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)21441-11
Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)183403
Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)14504-83
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)10122-24
Jayden Essex (#5, 5-9, G, So.)21000
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)21000
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)21002
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)10213-42
Brady O'Brien (#25)81201
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Sr.)72102
Jay Higgins (#15, Jr.)5201-20
Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)30101
Lamar Coffee (Sr.)30100
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)3101-22
Nihlan Harris (#4)21001
Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)21002
Sports