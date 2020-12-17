Box: Pattonville 69, Fort Zumwalt South 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|18
|24
|14
|13
|69
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12
|10
|11
|10
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|4-0
|1-0
|285/71
|193/48
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3-1
|1-0
|210/52
|179/45
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)
|21
|4
|4
|1-1
|1
|Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-8
|3
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|4
|Jayden Essex (#5, 5-9, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Keene (#21, Jr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|2
|Brady O'Brien (#25)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Connor Bekebrede (#44, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Jay Higgins (#15, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Zach Bensing (#2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Lamar Coffee (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Nihlan Harris (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Joey Friedel (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
