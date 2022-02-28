Box: Pattonville 69, Francis Howell Central 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|4
|13
|10
|10
|37
|Pattonville
|18
|18
|18
|15
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|8-18
|3-7
|1301/50
|1525/59
|Pattonville
|17-10
|5-2
|1589/61
|1357/52
People are also reading…
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-2
|0
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0