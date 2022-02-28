 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pattonville 69, Francis Howell Central 37

1234Final
Francis Howell Central413101037
Pattonville1818181569
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central8-183-71301/501525/59
Pattonville17-105-21589/611357/52

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)153301
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)15141-20
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)126003
Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)84003
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)63001
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)5103-41
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)5201-23
Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)30100
