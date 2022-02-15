 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pattonville 70, Lafayette 55

1234Final
Pattonville000070
Lafayette000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville15-95-11387/581218/51
Lafayette12-103-31275/531234/51

PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)22533-54
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)15232-31
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)15701-32
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)9205-62
Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)7112-25
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)2100-21
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
