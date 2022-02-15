Box: Pattonville 70, Lafayette 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|15-9
|5-1
|1387/58
|1218/51
|Lafayette
|12-10
|3-3
|1275/53
|1234/51
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|22
|5
|3
|3-5
|4
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-3
|1
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|2
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|2
|Austin Prater (#20, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|5
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.