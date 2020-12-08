 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 70, St. Charles 26
Box: Pattonville 70, St. Charles 26

1234Final
Pattonville000070
St. Charles000026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville1-00-070/7026/26
St. Charles0-10-026/2670/70
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)19614-63
Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)19614-42
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)135103
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)6013-33
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)5201-10
Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)21001
Mike Irving (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)21000
TaVant Lopaix (#14, 6-4, F, So.)21001
Umar Barrie (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)1001-20
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)1001-22
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
