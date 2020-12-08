Box: Pattonville 70, St. Charles 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|1-0
|0-0
|70/70
|26/26
|St. Charles
|0-1
|0-0
|26/26
|70/70
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-6
|3
|Kellen Thames (6-5, G, Jr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-4
|2
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-3
|3
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Neno Lee (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mike Irving (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TaVant Lopaix (#14, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Umar Barrie (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.