Box: Pattonville 75, Hazelwood West 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|10
|18
|8
|2
|38
|Pattonville
|17
|19
|26
|13
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|75/75
|Pattonville
|1-0
|0-0
|75/75
|38/38
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|27
|6
|2
|9-13
|1
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Devin Holdzclaw (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.