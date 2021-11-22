 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 75, Hazelwood West 38
Box: Pattonville 75, Hazelwood West 38

1234Final
Hazelwood West10188238
Pattonville1719261375
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West0-10-038/3875/75
Pattonville1-00-075/7538/38
Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)27629-131
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)10402-20
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)93101
Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)8302-40
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)63000
Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)51102
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)5201-13
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)30102
Devin Holdzclaw (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)21001


