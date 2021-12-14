Box: Pattonville 79, Jennings 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|79
|Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|4-2
|0-1
|411/68
|335/56
|Jennings
|2-6
|0-0
|455/76
|556/93
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|34
|13-20
|0-5
|8-10
|0
|Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|13
|4-5
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-6
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|Devin Holdzclaw (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|4
|Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
