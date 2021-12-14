 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 79, Jennings 59
1234Final
Pattonville000079
Jennings000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville4-20-1411/68335/56
Jennings2-60-0455/76556/93
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)3413-200-58-100
Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)134-51-32-22
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)92-61-32-23
Devin Holdzclaw (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)83-302-23
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)72-51-204
Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-201
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)301-300
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-1003
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
