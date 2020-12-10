Box: Pattonville 79, Parkway West 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|20
|12
|18
|15
|65
|Pattonville
|23
|19
|20
|17
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|3-1
|0-1
|262/66
|215/54
|Pattonville
|2-0
|1-0
|149/37
|91/23
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-8
|2
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-6
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|5
|Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
