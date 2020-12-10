 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 79, Parkway West 65
1234Final
Parkway West2012181565
Pattonville2319201779
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West3-10-1262/66215/54
Pattonville2-01-0149/3791/23
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)15316-82
Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)114104
Tavin Reed (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)11214-62
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)9401-22
Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)9401-22
Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)4200-24
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)4011-25
Gerrell Harsley (#10, 5-11, G)21000
Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
