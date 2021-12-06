Box: Pattonville 90, St. Charles 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|12
|13
|12
|3
|40
|Pattonville
|27
|21
|23
|19
|90
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|3-2
|1-0
|265/53
|272/54
|Pattonville
|2-1
|0-0
|224/45
|166/33
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|25
|9
|1
|4-5
|2
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|22
|6
|3
|1-1
|2
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|1
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
