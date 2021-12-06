 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 90, St. Charles 40
1234Final
St. Charles121312340
Pattonville2721231990
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles3-21-0265/53272/54
Pattonville2-10-0224/45166/33
St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)25914-52
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)22631-12
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)14511-11
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)105003
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)84001
Mike Irving (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)51101
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)4200-11
Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)21002
