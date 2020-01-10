Box: Pattonville 61, Clayton 57
12345Final
Clayton1315168557
Pattonville1710169961
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton4-70-0555/50617/56
Pattonville6-70-1735/67765/70
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)21812-30
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)13321-20
Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)9212-23
Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)63005
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)4011-24
Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)42001
Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)21000
Kellen Rhimes II (#23, 5-9, Gua)2002-53
Sports