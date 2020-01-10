Box: Pattonville 61, Clayton 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Clayton
|13
|15
|16
|8
|5
|57
|Pattonville
|17
|10
|16
|9
|9
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|4-7
|0-0
|555/50
|617/56
|Pattonville
|6-7
|0-1
|735/67
|765/70
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)
|21
|8
|1
|2-3
|0
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|0
|Alijah Carter (#15, 6-2, Gua, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kellen Rhimes II (#23, 5-9, Gua)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|3