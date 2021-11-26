 Skip to main content
Box: Pewaukee, Wisconsin 88, Pattonville 59
Box: Pewaukee, Wisconsin 88, Pattonville 59

1234Final
Pattonville000059
Pewaukee, Wisconsin000088
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville1-10-0134/67126/63
Pewaukee, Wisconsin1-00-088/4459/30
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)307-134-84-42
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)63-3000
Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)61-10-54-40
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)602-400
Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)42-20-200
Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)30-11-400
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-3000
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-60-203
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
