Box: Pewaukee, Wisconsin 88, Pattonville 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Pewaukee, Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|88
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|1-1
|0-0
|134/67
|126/63
|Pewaukee, Wisconsin
|1-0
|0-0
|88/44
|59/30
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|30
|7-13
|4-8
|4-4
|2
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Zion Hampton (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-1
|0-5
|4-4
|0
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|0
|Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-2
|0
|3
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
