Box: Philadelphia Imhotep 51, Vashon 47
1234Final
Vashon121381447
Philadelphia Imhotep197101551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon12-12-0821/63594/46
Philadelphia Imhotep1-00-051/447/4
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennard Davis Jr. (#30, Jr.)152-83-52-21
Mason Mosely (#13, Jr.)112-22-51-22
Anthoni Sandford (#23, Jr.)93-603-62
Dierre Hill Jr. (Fr.)51-31-301
Jayden Nicholson (#4, Jr.)40-31-21-24
Trey Williams (#1)30-11-400
Philadelphia ImhotepPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Edwards (#3)175-72-41-32
Mo Abdullah (#11)121-23-31-12
Ahmad Nowell84-90-201
Rahmir Barno (#1)63-50-200
Mak'ye Taylor (#13)41-502-20
Ronny Raphael (#2)2002-23
Chad Anglin (#23)21-2003
