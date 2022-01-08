Box: Philadelphia Imhotep 51, Vashon 47

|1
|Vashon
|12
|13
|8
|14
|47
|Philadelphia Imhotep
|19
|7
|10
|15
|51
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|12-1
|2-0
|821/63
|594/46
|Philadelphia Imhotep
|1-0
|0-0
|51/4
|47/4
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennard Davis Jr. (#30, Jr.)
|15
|2-8
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|Mason Mosely (#13, Jr.)
|11
|2-2
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|Anthoni Sandford (#23, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-6
|2
|Dierre Hill Jr. (Fr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Jayden Nicholson (#4, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|Trey Williams (#1)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Philadelphia Imhotep
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Edwards (#3)
|17
|5-7
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|Mo Abdullah (#11)
|12
|1-2
|3-3
|1-1
|2
|Ahmad Nowell
|8
|4-9
|0-2
|0
|1
|Rahmir Barno (#1)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|0
|Mak'ye Taylor (#13)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ronny Raphael (#2)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Chad Anglin (#23)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
