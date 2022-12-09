Box: Piasa Southwestern 50, Staunton 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|10
|5
|5
|21
|41
|Piasa Southwestern
|12
|7
|15
|16
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|2-3
|0-1
|205/41
|228/46
|Piasa Southwestern
|4-5
|1-0
|371/74
|450/90
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Piasa Southwestern
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)
|16
|7-12
|0
|2-3
|3
|Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)
|11
|3-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Rocky Darr (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|10
|0-3
|1-1
|7-8
|4
|Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|0-1
|3-4
|4
|Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-4
|2
|David Watkins (#44, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Logan Keith (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0