Box: Piasa Southwestern 50, Staunton 41

1234Final
Staunton10552141
Piasa Southwestern127151650
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton2-30-1205/41228/46
Piasa Southwestern4-51-0371/74450/90

Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Piasa SouthwesternPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)167-1202-33
Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)113-31-22-20
Rocky Darr (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)100-31-17-84
Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)51-10-13-44
Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)41-10-22-42
David Watkins (#44, 6-4, C, Sr.)21-1002
Logan Keith (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-1000
