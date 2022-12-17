Box: Piasa Southwestern 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|10
|4
|7
|3
|24
|Piasa Southwestern
|12
|18
|8
|14
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|3-1
|0-0
|178/44
|197/49
|Piasa Southwestern
|5-6
|1-1
|460/115
|513/128
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Piasa Southwestern
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-3
|0
|4
|Rocky Darr (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-4
|1-1
|2-2
|3
|Collin Robinson (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0-2
|3-4
|2
|Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-5
|0
|4-4
|0
|Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|3
|David Watkins (#44, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Parker LeMarr (#30, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|Greyson Brewer (#23, 6-1, F, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0