Box: Piasa Southwestern 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

1234Final
Raymond Lincolnwood1047324
Piasa Southwestern121881452

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Raymond Lincolnwood3-10-0178/44197/49
Piasa Southwestern5-61-1460/115513/128
Raymond Lincolnwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Piasa SouthwesternPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Gage (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)123-62-304
Rocky Darr (#12, 5-11, G, Jr.)113-41-12-23
Collin Robinson (#5, 6-1, G, Sr.)93-40-23-42
Hank Bouillon (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)61-504-40
Ian Brantley (#25, 6-5, C, So.)62-502-23
David Watkins (#44, 6-4, C, Sr.)21-400-22
Parker LeMarr (#30, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-1000
Ryan Lowis (#22, 6-1, F, So.)21-20-303
Greyson Brewer (#23, 6-1, F, So.)20-102-20
