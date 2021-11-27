 Skip to main content
Box: Pinckneyville 52, Okawville 31
Box: Pinckneyville 52, Okawville 31

1234Final
Okawville8410931
Pinckneyville201315452
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville0-10-031/3152/52
Pinckneyville1-00-052/5231/31
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)17423-31
Wilson Welch (#24, 5-9, Sr.)60201
Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)42001
Landen Schmersahl (#14, 6-0, Jr.)21000
Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)2002-32
PinckneyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nile Adcock (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)114100
Trey Moll (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)93104
Isaac Queen (#22)93103
Joey Iaccino (#33)8211-21
Pearson Launius (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)63002
Duke Riggins (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)5110-22
Vaden Szczepanski (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)42004
