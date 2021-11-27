Box: Pinckneyville 52, Okawville 31

|1
|Final
|Okawville
|8
|4
|10
|9
|31
|Pinckneyville
|20
|13
|15
|4
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|0-1
|0-0
|31/31
|52/52
|Pinckneyville
|1-0
|0-0
|52/52
|31/31
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-3
|1
|Wilson Welch (#24, 5-9, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Landen Schmersahl (#14, 6-0, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|Pinckneyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nile Adcock (#12, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Trey Moll (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Isaac Queen (#22)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Joey Iaccino (#33)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|1
|Pearson Launius (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Duke Riggins (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|2
|Vaden Szczepanski (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
