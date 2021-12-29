 Skip to main content
Box: Plains 52, Lutheran North 49
Box: Plains 52, Lutheran North 49

12345Final
Plains1710155552
Lutheran North1117811249
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Plains1-00-052/5249/49
Lutheran North1-50-1326/326375/375
Plains
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Moore (#3, Sr.)183-44-600
Brian O'Loughlin (#2, Sr.)102-22-200
Barry Benson (#22)72-31-100
Jameer Cretter (#10, Jr.)50-21-22-20
Davell Long (#23)42-40-100
Jacinth Prude (#21)30-51-600
Brian Brown (#5)21-1000
