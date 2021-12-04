Box: Poplar Bluff 59, University City 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Poplar Bluff
|14
|12
|19
|14
|59
|University City
|8
|7
|15
|13
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|3-0
|0-0
|192/64
|137/46
|University City
|5-1
|0-0
|359/120
|306/102
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|17
|3-9
|1-7
|8-10
|1
|Durrell Culton (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-9
|0
|1
|Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|3
|Michael Rucks (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-5
|0
|1
|Jayden Creighton (#12, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Demario Batteast (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Hudson (#15, 6-1, F, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.