 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Potosi 41, Sullivan 40
0 comments

Box: Potosi 41, Sullivan 40

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Potosi101151541
Sullivan109101140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi1-00-041/4140/40
Sullivan0-10-040/4041/41
Potosi
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SullivanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Farrell (6-1, G, Sr.)183-73-53-33
Jordan Woodcock (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)90-22-53-42
Blaine Sappington (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)84-400-21
Dillon Farrell (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)31-40-11-20
Noah Stegeman (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)200-12-21
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports