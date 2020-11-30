Box: Potosi 41, Sullivan 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|10
|11
|5
|15
|41
|Sullivan
|10
|9
|10
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|1-0
|0-0
|41/41
|40/40
|Sullivan
|0-1
|0-0
|40/40
|41/41
|Potosi
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Farrell (6-1, G, Sr.)
|18
|3-7
|3-5
|3-3
|3
|Jordan Woodcock (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|9
|0-2
|2-5
|3-4
|2
|Blaine Sappington (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Dillon Farrell (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Noah Stegeman (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|1
