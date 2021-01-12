Box: Potosi 51, Hillsboro 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|7-5
|0-0
|698/58
|659/55
|Hillsboro
|6-8
|2-1
|711/59
|760/63
|Potosi
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|9
|2-6
|1-6
|2-2
|5
|Noah Holland (So.)
|9
|3-9
|1-4
|0
|2
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Logan Smith
|4
|1-5
|0-4
|2-4
|2
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.