Box: Potosi 51, Hillsboro 35
Box: Potosi 51, Hillsboro 35

1234Final
Potosi000051
Hillsboro000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi7-50-0698/58659/55
Hillsboro6-82-1711/59760/63
Potosi
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zach Whaley (Sr.)92-61-62-25
Noah Holland (So.)93-91-402
Eric Schneider (Sr.)72-21-400
Logan Smith41-50-42-42
Kieren Jones (So.)42-3003
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)21-20-201
