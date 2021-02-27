 Skip to main content
Box: Potosi 61, Herculaneum 45
Box: Potosi 61, Herculaneum 45

1234Final
Herculaneum000045
Potosi000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum6-171-41102/481282/56
Potosi8-60-0815/35780/34
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)175-92-51-20
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)84-70-102
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)83-602-25
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)63-50-100
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)42-30-102
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-20-203
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
