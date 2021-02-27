Box: Potosi 61, Herculaneum 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Potosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|6-17
|1-4
|1102/48
|1282/56
|Potosi
|8-6
|0-0
|815/35
|780/34
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|17
|5-9
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-2
|5
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3