Box: Potosi 62, Owensville 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|23
|6
|4
|18
|51
|Potosi
|11
|14
|13
|24
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|1-5
|1-0
|317/53
|410/68
|Potosi
|4-3
|0-0
|367/61
|380/63
|Owensville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Heidbrink (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|17
|7-11
|0-1
|3-8
|4
|Bryce Payne (#11, 6-2, So.)
|13
|6-13
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-6
|2-2
|5
|Derek Brandt (#21, 6-1, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|Zaid Epstein (#14, 5-8, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
