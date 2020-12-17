 Skip to main content
Box: Potosi 62, Owensville 51
Box: Potosi 62, Owensville 51

1234Final
Owensville23641851
Potosi1114132462
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville1-51-0317/53410/68
Potosi4-30-0367/61380/63
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Heidbrink (#30, 6-3, Sr.)177-110-13-84
Bryce Payne (#11, 6-2, So.)136-130-11-23
Brendan Decker (#2, 6-0, Jr.)83-70-62-25
Derek Brandt (#21, 6-1, Jr.)72-41-20-14
Zaid Epstein (#14, 5-8, Sr.)30-31-300
Austin Lowder (#22, 5-9, Jr.)30-31-202
Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
