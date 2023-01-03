Box: Potosi 64, Herculaneum 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|11-2
|0-0
|809/62
|692/53
|Herculaneum
|7-4
|0-0
|643/49
|576/44
|Potosi
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|14
|4-8
|2-6
|0
|4
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|11
|1-5
|3-7
|0
|1
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-5
|1-1
|3
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1-6
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2