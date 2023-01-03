 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Potosi 64, Herculaneum 55

1234Final
Potosi000064
Herculaneum000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi11-20-0809/62692/53
Herculaneum7-40-0643/49576/44

Potosi
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)144-82-604
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)111-53-701
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)105-5000
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)73-70-51-13
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)51-61-30-12
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)42-4002
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)42-3002
