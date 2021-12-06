Box: Principia 49, Bayless 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|8
|11
|9
|18
|46
|Principia
|4
|14
|23
|8
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|1-5
|0-0
|205/34
|351/58
|Principia
|1-5
|0-0
|236/39
|379/63
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)
|25
|6-12
|2-6
|7-8
|0
|Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)
|15
|0-3
|0-1
|15-16
|0
|David Uebari (#10, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-4
|2-2
|0
|Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Anel Lolic (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Isaiah Elam (#24, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Drew Bosman (#20, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Cole Dannull (#34, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Goodluck Ajeh (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.