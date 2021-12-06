 Skip to main content
Box: Principia 49, Bayless 46
Box: Principia 49, Bayless 46

1234Final
Bayless81191846
Principia41423849
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless1-50-0205/34351/58
Principia1-50-0236/39379/63
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)256-122-67-80
Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)150-30-115-160
David Uebari (#10, Jr.)20-10-42-20
Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)21-30-10-20
Anel Lolic (#14, Sr.)21-1000
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)165203
Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)11312-21
Isaiah Elam (#24, Jr.)102204
Drew Bosman (#20, So.)81205
Cole Dannull (#34, So.)2002-42
Goodluck Ajeh (#12, Sr.)21005
News