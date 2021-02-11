 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Principia 53, Silex 41
0 comments

Box: Principia 53, Silex 41

  • 0
1234Final
Silex111113641
Principia12882553
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex0-90-2265/29517/57
Principia2-80-4365/41572/64
Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charley Hoffman (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)28826-61
Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)114101
Cole Dannull (#44, 6-6, C, Fr.)7301-22
Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)5103-32
Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)2100-32
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports