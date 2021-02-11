Box: Principia 53, Silex 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|11
|11
|13
|6
|41
|Principia
|12
|8
|8
|25
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|0-9
|0-2
|265/29
|517/57
|Principia
|2-8
|0-4
|365/41
|572/64
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charley Hoffman (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|28
|8
|2
|6-6
|1
|Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Cole Dannull (#44, 6-6, C, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|2
