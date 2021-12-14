 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 46, Alton Marquette 38
Box: Priory 46, Alton Marquette 38

1234Final
Alton Marquette8581738
Priory111071846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette3-50-0416/52327/41
Priory3-20-0297/37268/34
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)214-72-57-113
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)131-32-35-60
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)30-11-600
James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)31-201-40
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)200-22-40
Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)21-2000
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)21-10-100
