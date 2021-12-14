Box: Priory 46, Alton Marquette 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|8
|5
|8
|17
|38
|Priory
|11
|10
|7
|18
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|3-5
|0-0
|416/52
|327/41
|Priory
|3-2
|0-0
|297/37
|268/34
|Alton Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|21
|4-7
|2-5
|7-11
|3
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|13
|1-3
|2-3
|5-6
|0
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
