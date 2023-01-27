 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 52, Fort Zumwalt North 47

1234Final
Priory151191752
Fort Zumwalt North121691047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory9-111-3964/48905/45
Fort Zumwalt North5-133-2887/441031/52

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)178-1501-22
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)141-14-701
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)91-32-51-23
Gabe Leung (#30, Sr.)63-400-21
Jack Parent (#15, So.)41-202-61
Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)21001
