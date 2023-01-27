Box: Priory 52, Fort Zumwalt North 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|15
|11
|9
|17
|52
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12
|16
|9
|10
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|9-11
|1-3
|964/48
|905/45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-13
|3-2
|887/44
|1031/52
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|17
|8-15
|0
|1-2
|2
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-7
|0
|1
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|9
|1-3
|2-5
|1-2
|3
|Gabe Leung (#30, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jack Parent (#15, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-6
|1
|Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.