Box: Priory 55, Washington 53

1234Final
Priory1214111855
Washington199121353
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory7-51-1605/50491/41
Washington6-61-2684/57686/57

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)239-140-25-91
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)120-13-73-40
Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)93-90-63-64
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)92-41-42-35
Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)21-300-42
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
