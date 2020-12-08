Box: Priory 57, Fox 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|9
|17
|7
|10
|43
|Priory
|13
|15
|20
|9
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|1-3
|0-0
|197/49
|228/57
|Priory
|2-0
|0-0
|108/27
|66/16
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)
|28
|10-14
|0-2
|8-12
|1
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|15
|1-4
|4-7
|1-2
|0
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, So.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-3
|0-2
|5
|Steve Virtel (#20, 6-2, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.