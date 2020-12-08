 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 57, Fox 43
1234Final
Fox91771043
Priory131520957
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-30-0197/49228/57
Priory2-00-0108/2766/16
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)2810-140-28-121
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)151-44-71-20
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, So.)52-301-22
Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)42-40-30-25
Steve Virtel (#20, 6-2, Sr.)31-20-21-21
James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)21-2000
