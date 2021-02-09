Box: Priory 57, Lutheran South 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|3
|11
|10
|17
|41
|Priory
|11
|16
|10
|20
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|9-10
|2-6
|1107/58
|1144/60
|Priory
|15-5
|5-3
|1120/59
|933/49
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)
|23
|7-14
|1-2
|6-7
|4
|Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|15
|3-7
|1-1
|6-10
|3
|Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|5
|James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Brayden Schnurbusch (#14, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-6
|0
|3
Tags
