Box: Priory 57, Lutheran South 41
Box: Priory 57, Lutheran South 41

1234Final
Lutheran South311101741
Priory1116102057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South9-102-61107/581144/60
Priory15-55-31120/59933/49
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)237-141-26-74
Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)153-71-16-103
Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)90-13-505
James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)63-3002
Brayden Schnurbusch (#14, 6-1, Sr.)200-12-30
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)21-40-603
