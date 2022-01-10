 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 60, Duchesne 47
0 comments

Box: Priory 60, Duchesne 47

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Duchesne111315847
Priory815172060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-90-1564/47668/56
Priory8-40-2646/54580/48
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)199-1401-53
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)123-50-56-72
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)103-60-24-44
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)101-12-32-33
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)62-60-42-23
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)301-600
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News