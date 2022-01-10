Box: Priory 60, Duchesne 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|11
|13
|15
|8
|47
|Priory
|8
|15
|17
|20
|60
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-9
|0-1
|564/47
|668/56
|Priory
|8-4
|0-2
|646/54
|580/48
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|19
|9-14
|0
|1-5
|3
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|0-5
|6-7
|2
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|10
|3-6
|0-2
|4-4
|4
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|10
|1-1
|2-3
|2-3
|3
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|6
|2-6
|0-4
|2-2
|3
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-6
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.