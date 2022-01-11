Box: Priory 60, MICDS 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|2
|12
|15
|20
|49
|Priory
|4
|19
|16
|21
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|9-2
|1-1
|643/58
|474/43
|Priory
|9-4
|1-2
|706/64
|629/57
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|5
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|2
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.