Box: Priory 60, MICDS 49
1234Final
MICDS212152049
Priory419162160
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS9-21-1643/58474/43
Priory9-41-2706/64629/57
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)15421-25
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)132305
Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)7203-62
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)42002
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)1001-21
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News