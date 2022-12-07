Box: Priory 61, Hazelwood West 29

|Final
|Priory
|61
|Hazelwood West
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|1-2
|0-0
|145/48
|120/40
|Hazelwood West
|1-4
|0-0
|226/75
|321/107
People are also reading…
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|22
|6-7
|2-3
|4-5
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)
|12
|3-11
|1-6
|3-7
|2
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|11
|1-4
|3-6
|0
|1
|Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0-3
|0
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Jack Parent (#15, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.