Box: Priory 61, Hazelwood West 29

Final
Priory61
Hazelwood West29
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory1-20-0145/48120/40
Hazelwood West1-40-0226/75321/107

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)226-72-34-50
Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)123-111-63-72
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)111-43-601
Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)84-800-30
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)301-101
Jack Parent (#15, So.)30-11-100
Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)21-1000
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
