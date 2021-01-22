 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 62, Lutheran North 43
0 comments

Box: Priory 62, Lutheran North 43

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Priory1515201262
Lutheran North131421443
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory10-13-0644/59447/41
Lutheran North6-70-5685/62813/74
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)14511-13
David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)13321-31
Korey Long (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)6300-23
Jameer Cretter (#21, 5-8, G, So.)42001
Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)42004
DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)1001-21
Jamez Lee (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)1001-24
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports