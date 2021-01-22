Box: Priory 62, Lutheran North 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|15
|15
|20
|12
|62
|Lutheran North
|13
|14
|2
|14
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|10-1
|3-0
|644/59
|447/41
|Lutheran North
|6-7
|0-5
|685/62
|813/74
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|3
|David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-3
|1
|Korey Long (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jameer Cretter (#21, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jamez Lee (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4