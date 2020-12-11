 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 63, Fort Zumwalt East 51
1234Final
Priory238151763
Fort Zumwalt East17198751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory4-00-0237/59174/44
Fort Zumwalt East1-20-0161/40171/43
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)4716-22015-211
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)81-12-603
Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)42-50-103
Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)21-20-204
Steve Virtel (#20, 6-2, Sr.)21-2000
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
