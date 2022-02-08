 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 64, Lutheran South 46

1234Final
Priory1224131564
Lutheran South109101746
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory16-65-31255/571038/47
Lutheran South2-190-8913/421302/59

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)289-112-74-61
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)102-22-700
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)105-50-403
Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)42-2000
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)41-50-42-20
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)31-401-25
Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)21-2000
James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)20-102-20
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)10-301-53
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
