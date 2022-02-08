Box: Priory 64, Lutheran South 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|12
|24
|13
|15
|64
|Lutheran South
|10
|9
|10
|17
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|16-6
|5-3
|1255/57
|1038/47
|Lutheran South
|2-19
|0-8
|913/42
|1302/59
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|28
|9-11
|2-7
|4-6
|1
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|10
|5-5
|0-4
|0
|3
|Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|1-5
|0-4
|2-2
|0
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-5
|3
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.