Box: Priory 65, Bayless 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|8
|7
|15
|5
|35
|Priory
|11
|16
|27
|11
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|3-7
|0-0
|468/47
|539/54
|Priory
|2-4
|0-0
|293/29
|244/24
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|20
|9-9
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)
|19
|9-9
|0-6
|1-1
|2
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|3
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|0
|Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-4
|1
|Jacob Willard (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Eddie Rothery (#14, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0