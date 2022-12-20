 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 65, Bayless 35

1234Final
Bayless8715535
Priory1116271165
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless3-70-0468/47539/54
Priory2-40-0293/29244/24

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)209-90-12-40
Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)199-90-61-12
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)105-50-303
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)90-13-600
Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)31-501-41
Jacob Willard (#32, Sr.)21-1002
Eddie Rothery (#14, So.)21-1000
