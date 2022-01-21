Box: Priory 65, Lutheran North 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|13
|8
|12
|20
|53
|Priory
|13
|16
|22
|14
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|2-9
|1-3
|631/57
|713/65
|Priory
|12-4
|3-2
|900/82
|741/67
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|34
|6-13
|5-9
|7-11
|2
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4-9
|0
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|Tommy Kraemer (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|4