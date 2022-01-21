 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 65, Lutheran North 53

1234Final
Lutheran North138122053
Priory1316221465
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North2-91-3631/57713/65
Priory12-43-2900/82741/67

Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)346-135-97-112
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)1204-900
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)72-21-202
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)51-31-401
Tommy Kraemer (#24, 6-2, Sr.)42-2000
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)31-40-11-24
