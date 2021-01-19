 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 65, Principia 16
0 comments

Box: Priory 65, Principia 16

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Principia4011116
Priory192771265
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia0-30-284/28177/59
Priory9-02-0538/179356/119
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)60202
Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)5201-21
Drew Bosman (#12, 5-7, G, Fr.)30102
Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)21001
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports