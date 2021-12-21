 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 65, Vianney 57
Box: Priory 65, Vianney 57

1234Final
Vianney1023101457
Priory1116221665
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney5-30-1613/77546/68
Priory4-20-0362/45325/41
Vianney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)145-71-41-62
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)115-801-14
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)112-21-34-74
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)101-22-52-21
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)92-31-62-32
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)94-80-11-31
Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)1001-21
