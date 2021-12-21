Box: Priory 65, Vianney 57

|1
|Final
|Vianney
|10
|23
|10
|14
|57
|Priory
|11
|16
|22
|16
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|5-3
|0-1
|613/77
|546/68
|Priory
|4-2
|0-0
|362/45
|325/41
|Vianney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|14
|5-7
|1-4
|1-6
|2
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-1
|4
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|11
|2-2
|1-3
|4-7
|4
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-5
|2-2
|1
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-6
|2-3
|2
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
