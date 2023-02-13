|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|15
|15
|18
|18
|66
|Brentwood
|10
|10
|15
|16
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|11-13
|2-4
|1173/49
|1090/45
|Brentwood
|9-16
|5-5
|1174/49
|1256/52
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|18
|7-12
|0-2
|4-7
|4
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, Jr.)
|13
|3-9
|1-5
|4-4
|3
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-9
|0
|2
|Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)
|11
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|0
|Robby Temprano (#3, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|Jack Parent (#15, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-3
|0
|2
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.