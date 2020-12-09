Box: Priory 66, Lutheran St. Charles 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|16
|9
|16
|25
|66
|Lutheran St. Charles
|10
|17
|9
|21
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|3-0
|0-0
|174/58
|123/41
|Lutheran St. Charles
|3-1
|0-0
|258/86
|235/78
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)
|32
|11-13
|2-2
|4-9
|1
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|13
|2-2
|2-8
|3-7
|2
|Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|10
|1-1
|2-5
|2-2
|3
|Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|4
|Steve Virtel (#20, 6-2, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
