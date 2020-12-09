 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 66, Lutheran St. Charles 57
Box: Priory 66, Lutheran St. Charles 57

1234Final
Priory169162566
Lutheran St. Charles101792157
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory3-00-0174/58123/41
Lutheran St. Charles3-10-0258/86235/78
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)3211-132-24-91
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)132-22-83-72
Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)101-12-52-23
Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)62-502-24
Steve Virtel (#20, 6-2, Sr.)501-12-22
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
