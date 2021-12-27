 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 66, Summit 56
0 comments

Box: Priory 66, Summit 56

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Priory920191866
Summit138231256
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory5-20-0428/61384/55
Summit2-50-1379/54412/59
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)274-84-87-72
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)141-14-800
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)81-12-50-11
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)72-30-33-42
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)61-10-24-41
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)42-5003
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News