Box: Priory 66, Summit 56

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|5-2
|0-0
|428/61
|384/55
|Summit
|2-5
|0-1
|379/54
|412/59
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|27
|4-8
|4-8
|7-7
|2
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-8
|0
|0
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-3
|3-4
|2
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|6
|1-1
|0-2
|4-4
|1
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|3
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
